Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $27.50 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,453 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.44% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $27,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

