OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732,323 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $31,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 42.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

