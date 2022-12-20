Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.45% of Voya Financial worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

