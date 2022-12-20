Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 64,127 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,004,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,127 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $26,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,991,000 after acquiring an additional 876,099 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

