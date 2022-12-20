The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

COO stock opened at $316.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.15. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

