Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declines By 9.6%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,640,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 19,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

