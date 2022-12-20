NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.