Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $26.39 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,076 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.38% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $26,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

