Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 68,271 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,271 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.96.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.