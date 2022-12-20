Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,181,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,771,776 shares of company stock worth $16,064,951. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

