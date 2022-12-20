Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,548 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Shell were worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.