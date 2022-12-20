Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 47,021 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sealed Air Stock Performance

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEE opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

