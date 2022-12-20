Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stake Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,814 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.65% of Cadence Bank worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

