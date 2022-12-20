Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.22% of Assurant worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,503,000 after buying an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,456,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average is $153.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

