Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of PPL worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in PPL by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 241,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,207 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
PPL Stock Performance
NYSE PPL opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
PPL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
