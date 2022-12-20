EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

