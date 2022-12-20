Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 264,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after acquiring an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

