Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.60% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE OFC opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

