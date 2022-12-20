Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,764 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

