Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,353 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

