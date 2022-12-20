Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $20.71 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.45% of SM Energy worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,071,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,721,000 after acquiring an additional 520,509 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,950,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

SM opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 4.50. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

