Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,890 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $19,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

