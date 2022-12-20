Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.27% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

