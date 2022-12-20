Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of Vistra worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $32,716,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 102.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,204,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,522 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

