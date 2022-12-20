103,817 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 103,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $130,223,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after buying an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $124.44 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.