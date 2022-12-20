103,817 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 103,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $130,223,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after buying an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $124.44 and a 1-year high of $176.47.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
