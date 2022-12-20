Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 164.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $63,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

