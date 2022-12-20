Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.98 and a 200 day moving average of $235.61. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $326.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

