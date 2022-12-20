Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BMAQR opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

