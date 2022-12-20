American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 796,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.