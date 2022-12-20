Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Down 10.1% in November

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Aterian Stock Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ ATER opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 78.96%. The business had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on ATER shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aterian to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Aterian to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aterian by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.