Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Drops By 10.3%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 607,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $677,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Masonite International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 168,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $119.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Masonite International

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

