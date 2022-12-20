Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Drops By 10.3%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 607,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $677,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Masonite International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 168,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.
Masonite International Price Performance
NYSE DOOR opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $119.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
See Also
