DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

DSL opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.306 dividend. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 224,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

