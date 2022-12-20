Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 799,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWI opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $117.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

