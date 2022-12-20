AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 326,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMK. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

Shares of AMK stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

