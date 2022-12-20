Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Drops By 9.2%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global
In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global
Carrier Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Read More
