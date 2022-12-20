AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,110,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 111,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.
Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.60. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
