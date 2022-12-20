AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,110,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 111,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.60. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 50.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.