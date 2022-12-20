Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,362 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 561,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 257,212 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94.

