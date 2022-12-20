Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.

