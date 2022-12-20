Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $402.17 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

