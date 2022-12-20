Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,015 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

