Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.