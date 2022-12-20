Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $494,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $151.08 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

