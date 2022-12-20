Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after buying an additional 1,374,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

