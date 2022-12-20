Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,801,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,084,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

