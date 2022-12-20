Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 104,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %

TTD stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,206.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

