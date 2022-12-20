Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,408,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after buying an additional 260,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 908,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 92,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period.

NYSE KMF opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

