iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DVY opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.