Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

