Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 539,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

