Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,399,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,022,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 238,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,930,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

